Man dead, 2 hospitalized following apparent drug overdose in Phoenix, authorities say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:25PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

PHOENIX - First responders are investigating after two men and a woman were said to have initially been exposed to an unknown chemical in Phoenix on Sunday, sending them to the hospital.

Police said soon after the incident is being investigated as an apparent drug overdose.

The incident happened near 29th Avenue and Dunlap Road, says the fire department on Aug. 7.

All three victims were hospitalized, with one man in extremely critical condition who died, and the other man and woman are listed as stable. There was a minor at the scene but is doing OK.

No further information is available. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.