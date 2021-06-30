3 more Bay Area residents charged in Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

Three more Florida residents have been arrested in Lakeland in connection to the January 6 riots on the nation’s Capital.

According to officials with the Middle District of Florida, Michael Perkins, Olivia Pollock, and Joshua Doolin are in custody in Tampa and made appearances in federal court Wednesday.

They all face charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, trespassing with violent entry into a restricted building, and disorderly conduct.

Pollock and Doolin were both given $50,00 bond, but have to wear an ankle monitor and surrender their firearms and passports before they will be allowed to be released.

Perkins was denied bond for now. The prosecutor argued he was violent during the attack, grabbing a flagpole and hitting an officer over the head. Perkins was detained without bond and will have another hearing in a few days.

Everything else regarding the three cases will be handled in Washington, D.C. since it’s a federal case.

Meanwhile, federal officials raided a Lakeland property that records show is associated with Olivia Pollock. FOX 13 News went to the home on N Galloway Road where the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted a raid overnight.

It’s still unclear where Perkins and Doolin are from, other than having been arrested in the Bay Area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.