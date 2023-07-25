3-year-old drowns in North Phoenix pool: PD

Police say a child is dead, following a drowning incident in North Phoenix.

According to initial statements by Phoenix Fire officials, fire crews responded to a home in the area southeast of Greenway Road and 19th Avenue for reports of a drowning.

"On arrival, crews found a three-year-old female who was pulled out of a backyard pool, unconscious and not breathing," read a portion of the brief statement released by fire officials.

Phoenix Police officials said the child was pronounced dead after she was taken to the hospital. An investigation is ongoing.

Please watch children when they are around water.

Area where the incident happened