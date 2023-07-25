Expand / Collapse search
3-year-old drowns in North Phoenix pool: PD

By
Published 
Updated 6:13PM
North Mountain
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police say a child is dead, following a drowning incident in North Phoenix.

According to initial statements by Phoenix Fire officials, fire crews responded to a home in the area southeast of Greenway Road and 19th Avenue for reports of a drowning.

"On arrival, crews found a three-year-old female who was pulled out of a backyard pool, unconscious and not breathing," read a portion of the brief statement released by fire officials.

Phoenix Police officials said the child was pronounced dead after she was taken to the hospital. An investigation is ongoing.

Please watch children when they are around water.

(Earlier Video) Girl badly injured following water incident

Fire officials say a three-year-old has been taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition following a water-related incident in North Phoenix.

