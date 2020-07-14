4 Arizona medical institutions listed as study locations for new COVID-19 vaccine

As an experimental vaccine is about to undergo a study to determine if it is really strong enough to protect against the coronavirus, a number of medical institutions, including some in Arizona, are listed as study locations.

According to information listed on ClinicalTrials.gov, A study to evaluate the "efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity" of a vaccine named mRNA-1273 is about to get underway. The clinical trial will involve an estimated 30,000 participants.

"The study is designed to primarily evaluate the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of mRNA-1273 to prevent COVID-19 for up to 2 years after the second dose of mRNA-1273," a statement reads, in part.

The study is sponsored by a company called Moderna. On its website, officials with the company say they are working on the mRNA-1273 vaccine against the coronavirus.

On July 14, it was reported that the vaccine by Moderna produced antibodies in all patients during a trial.

The study is estimated to begin on July 27, 2020, and will end on October 27, 2022. 87 study locations were listed in across the U.S., including four locations in Arizona. They include locations of Hope Research Institute in Chandler, Peoria and Phoenix, as well as the Quality of Life Medical and Research Center in Tucson.

People interested in the study can contact Moderna to learn more, and refer to the study by using the ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT04470427.

Moderna Clinical Trials

855-663-6762

clinicaltrials@modernatx.com

