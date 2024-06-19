4 arrested in murder of University of Arizona student

article

Four people have been arrested in connection to a quadruple shooting at a party in Tucson that left a University of Arizona student dead.

The shooting happened on April 28 near Country Club Road and Speedway Boulevard.

Erin Jones, 20, was shot and taken to a hospital where she later died. Three other people were also hurt in the shooting.

On June 18, Tucson Police said 18-year-old Estevan Garcia and three 17 year olds were arrested. All four suspects are accused of first-degree murder.

"Over the past six weeks since the fatal shooting of Erin Jones, detectives and professional staff investigators from the TPD Central Investigations Division have conducted nearly 200 interviews and processed a vast amount of evidence," police said. "These efforts have also led to additional investigations and subsequent arrests for incidents unrelated to the homicide."

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Investigators believe the suspects drove to the party to shoot another group of people who were not UArizona students.

"There are still outstanding parties related to this incident and detectives will continue the investigation," police said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Map of area where the shooting happened