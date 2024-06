Police say officers investigating a possible stolen vehicle in Glendale found four children living in "very filthy conditions" at an apartment complex.

The incident happened at around 9 a.m. on June 21 near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Officers found the children after executing a search warrant on the possible stolen car.

FOX 10 has reached out to Glendale Police for more information.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Map of area where the incident happened