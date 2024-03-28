4 dogs and 7 puppies rescued from Phoenix house fire

Three dogs and seven puppies were reunited with their family after a morning house fire in Phoenix.

The full puppy litter was quickly located and rescued from the burning building near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane. One adult dog ran away from the chaos.

All those who lived in the home will be displaced due to smoke and heat damage.

A fourth-grade girl who lived at the residence ran to a neighbor's house who called 911 to report the fire.

Firefighters arrived at the location around 7:30 a.m. and isolated the blaze to a single bedroom before it could spread into the attic and the rest of the home.

A community assistance program is helping the family with their needs while investigators determine the cause of the fire.

Officials said there were no injuries to firefighters, dogs or members of the community.