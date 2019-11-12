4 injured after two cars and motorcycle collide in the West Valley

SkyFOX was over the scene of a collision near 103rd Avenue and Buckeye Road in the West Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

Two cars and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, four people were injured: a 14-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy, a 21-year-old male and a 38-year-old male who was the operator of the motorcycle.

The good news is that they are all expected to survive.

No names have been released in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.