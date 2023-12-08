4 Paradise Valley area schools to close by the end of the school year

The school board for the paradise Valley Unified School District have announced the closure of four schools that they run.

The schools are set to close at the end of the current school year, and they include:

Hidden Hills Elementary School

Desert Springs Preparatory Elementary School

Sunset Canyon Elementary School

Vista Verde Middle School

Students and most staff members affected will be moved to other schools nearby. Officials are blaming budget deficit and declining enrollment for the closures.

What happens now?

The district's School Closure and Boundary Review Committee has recommended a plan for students affected.

Hidden Hills Elementary School

Under the plan, students attending the school who live north of Cactus Road will be reassigned to Larkspur Elementary, while those living south of Cactus Road will be reassigned to Desert Cove Elementary.

The school's emotional disabilities program and program for students with specific learning disabilities, according to the plan, will be moved as part of a district-wide consolidation.

Sunset Canyon Elementary School

The plan calls for students to be moved to Eagle Ridge Elementary School.

The school's emotional disabilities program will be moved as part of a district-wide consolidation.

Desert Springs Preparatory Elementary School

The plan calls for students to be moved to either North Range Elementary School or Liberty Elementary School, depending on where they live.

Vista Verde Middle School

Under the plan, students attending the school will either go to Greenway Middle School or Sunrise Middle School.

Meanwhile, students currently attending Greenway Middle School, but live within the boundaries of Indian Bend Elementary School, will be sent to Shea Middle School instead. This will affect the high school they will attend, according to the plan, as they will end up in Paradise Valley High School instead of Shadow Mountain High School.

A map of the schools affected