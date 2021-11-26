$8.8M winning lottery ticket sold at Surprise Walmart

article

Check your tickets! Officials say someone who bought a lottery ticket at a Surprise Walmart hit the jackpot.

The Arizona Lottery says an $8.8 million winning ticket for The Pick jackpot on Nov. 24 was sold at the Walmart located near Cotton Lane and Waddell Road.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing were 11, 12, 16, 21, 39, and 44.

The estimated annual annuity payment of the jackpot is $293,333.33 per year, officials said. The cash prize option after taxes is $6,470,588.23.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

