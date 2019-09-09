8-year-old boy is fastest flag football player in the Valley; NFL player takes notice

A Valley 8-year-old is getting some attention from some of the world's best professional athletes because of his speed.

Jackson Fitch is considered the fastest flag football player in the Valley. He's also one of the best at throwing and catching the ball.

Some NFL players are taking notice, like Arizona Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald, who threw some passes to Jackson not too long ago.

Jackson says he likes the attention, but playing football is all about having fun.

"My favorite thing about it is that you get to have fun with your teammates and you just play hard and if you don't win that's okay just try again the next time it's just fun, win or lose," said Jackson.