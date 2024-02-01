8-year-old died after being hit by car in Peoria neighborhood: PD

A Peoria Police spokesperson said an 8-year-old boy has died, following a pedestrian crash on Feb. 1.

Investigators said the crash happened in a neighborhood near Vistanca Boulevard and Ridgeline Road. Officers responded to the area at around 3:13 p.m.

"Preliminary investigation shows the child exited the vehicle while it was still in motion, and the child was struck by the same vehicle while it was traveling down the roadway," officials wrote.

"We were asleep, and we got woken up by a woman screaming,: said McKenna Miller, who lives in the area.

The child was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The boy's name was not released by police.

The car's driver, investigators say, was not hurt, and remained on scene.

"The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation but was open for normal traffic at approximately 8:00 p.m.," a portion of the statement reads. "Speed has been ruled out as a factor, however possible impairment is still being investigated. This appears to be a tragic event; no arrests have been made, and no citations have been issued at this time."

In a separate statement, Peoria Unified School District officials identified the child as a 2nd grader at Vistancia Elementary School. The school's principal, Megan Bennett, has issued a letter to staff members and families of students at the school. It reads:

"It is with a heavy heart that I share an update to the message I sent after school today. The traffic accident that took place today involved one of our sweet second graders and he tragically passed away at the hospital. I was with the family tonight and have shared our school community's deepest condolences and offer of support as they process such a profound loss.

This devastating news will undoubtedly impact our tight-knit community. My primary focus is providing support to our students and staff as they process this loss. We will have members of our grief support team on campus tomorrow and they will be available to offer support to any students or staff in need.

In the wake of this loss, you may observe your child expressing some common symptoms of grief. These symptoms include fatigue, tears, changes in eating and sleeping patterns, or complaints of headaches and stomachaches. It's possible that other students may also feel anxious about their own well-being or concerned with the well-being of their family and friends. Encouraging open communication and providing reassurance is essential for children who are coping with loss.

Please continue to keep the family in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time."

Area where the crash happened