A different Christmas for nurses due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Working on the holidays is never easy, but in the healthcare industry, it comes with the territory. That is especially true for 2020, a time where it’s "all hands on deck" amid the ongoing and worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

On Dec. 25, FOX 10’s Danielle Miller spoke with one Valley nurse, who says when working the holidays, they try to make the best of it. Jennifer Granger, however, also says 2020’s Christmas celebration inside of the hospital is looking a bit different.

"I’ve been at home with my family four Christmases in 22 years," said Granger, a Clinical Resource Leader with ValleyWise Health.

Granger says she’s become accustomed to working on holidays. She says people get used to it, and even come to enjoy spending it with their coworkers, who are more like family.

For 2020, because of COVID, Christmas in the ICU is a lot different.

"Usually, we’d have a potluck and celebrations and things like that, but right now, with CDC recommendations as far as sharing food and hospital requirements with sharing food, our parties are definitely dialed down this year. We have some things that are individually wrapped and things like that, but we’re not touching and sharing together," said Granger.

Advertisement

Typically, family members of the patients fill the halls with gifts and cheer. Granger says after a tough year, she wishes that would have been possible.

"I think it just boils down to sadness for the patients and their families. That being said, I think we’re all happy to be here for our patients and doing what we can to make sure their families can still communicate with them. We’re doing a lot of video-chatting right now with families so they can see their loved ones.," said Granger, who says she is hopeful that 2021 will be a bit more normal.

"Hopefully, we can get this under control and have everyone back together by next Christmas," said Granger.