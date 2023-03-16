A look at stormy weather destruction around Arizona

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

With all the rain Arizona's been getting this year also comes the destruction from such weather, like wind, flooding, hail and rock slides.

We're taking a look at parts of Arizona that have been severely impacted during this latest round of weather – Camp Verde, Sedona, and others.

With all the wet weather, we're taking a look at how our drought has been impacted, too.

SR 89A

"There are quite a lot of rocks in the road."

Drivers are being diverted after rocks fell onto SR 89A at milepost 388 on Wednesday night.

"Just before 8 p.m. the road closed. We have a section of roadway that is closed north of Sedona and south of Flagstaff," says Caroline Carpenter, ADOT spokesperson.

She says this isn't uncommon for the area.

"It's definitely something that can happen whenever we have heavy rain. We had a lot of snowfall and then followed by heavy rain a couple of weeks later," Carpenter said.

This is why ADOT is working on a rock fall mitigation project that is expected to be finished by the end of this year. It includes installing a concrete barrier, pipes and a retaining wall in two locations.

"There's one location where the rocks are currently and then another location that's further south milepost 375 and that is just north of Sedona," she explained.

While crews work to clear the road and make it safe for drivers, ADOT suggests an alternate route for drivers.

"We encourage drivers to take I-17 while the road is closed, and they can also check AZ 511 for the latest updates on that roadway," Carpenter said.

ADOT has tips for drivers when there's inclement weather.

"Be sure to be ready for the unexpected. That might be rocks in the roadway, that would be water in the roadway. Anytime you're driving it's good to be a defensive driver and ready for the unexpected," she said.

ADOT says no injuries were reported when the rocks fell, and there's no timeframe of when the road will reopen.

Camp Verde

Over in Camp Verde, heavy rain mixed with melting snow led to flooded creeks and mandatory evacuations.

"We prepped our RV, our motor home, put everything away, ready to go just in case," said Stacy Stathan.

Those living at a Camp Verde RV resort, like the Stathans, are forced to pack up their belongings, and seek higher ground after the Verde River overflowed, flooding out much of their campground.

"He found a spot, but we've been watching a parade of tow trucks and vehicles and people coming in and helping each other move," Ariane Stathan said.

Sean Bench says he and his family have had the essentials packed in advance.

"Around 7 o'clock when we came out, it was already coming up over this morning on that back row," he explained.

The water was easily flowing at least 10 feet past the river bank.

"It's amazing to see that much water pushing all that debris," Bench said.

Most of the people relocated their RVs for a couple of days.

Grace Amundson said once she realized the river was about to overflow, panic set in.

"It was kind of a panic, I said no way will it ever fill," Amundson said. "Well I was wrong again."

How are our drought numbers looking?

Even though things are improving, the western drought is far from over.

Groundwater and reservoir levels, which take much longer to bounce back, are still at historic lows. Experts say Lake Powell, which borders Arizona and Utah, could gain 35 feet of water as snow melts.

It may sound like a lot, but the lake will still only be one-third of the way full.

It's estimated it would take five to 10 consecutive years of above normal snow pack to restore Lake Mead and Lake Powell.

