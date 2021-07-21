Expand / Collapse search
A Michigan first; rare pink spoonbill found in Saline stream

Published 
Pets and Animals
Associated Press
wjbk_spoonbill_072121 article

SALINE, Mich. - Bird lovers are traveling to a stream in southeastern Michigan to see a rare creature with pink feathers and a long bill. 

The roseate spoonbill was found in Saline in the Koch Warner Drain. 

Experts say it's a first for Michigan. The bird typically lives in the Gulf Coast region. 

Saline police say it escaped from a zoo or is "very confused." 

Sally Most and her husband traveled roughly 200 miles from Fairmount, Indiana. 

Most says she took more than 300 pictures. She says, "We're going home happy campers."