'A Night In Lights': Angelenos, Dodger Stadium shined their lights in solidarity to honor George Floyd

On Wednesday night, the Dodgers and families across Los Angeles shined their lights into the sky at 9:00 pm for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in recognition and to honor the memory of George Floyd.

The Dodgers joined all Angelenos in this peaceful display of unity to shine a light into the darkness.

Angelenos lit a flashlight into the sky for 8 min and 46 seconds - the amount of time George Floyd’s neck was pinned to the ground.

This all came together through the power of social media.

It has been nine days since George Floyd 46, was killed on May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis.

His death was captured on camera as Officer Devin Chauvin with the Minneapolis Police Department kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, despite begging for his life along with the pleas of bystanders.

Shining lights into the dark skies symbolizes hope, peace, unity, and change.

