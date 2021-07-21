Acid-shooting 'spider-scorpion' found in Texas park creeps out social media

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
7
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Acid-shooting 'spider-scorpion' found in Texas park creeps out social media

By Michael Hollan
Published 
Texas
FOX News

Big Bend National Park - This is why some people prefer to stay inside.

The National Parks Service Instagram account recently shared a photo of a bug taken from Big Bend National Park in Texas. This image shows an arachnid that looks like a cross between a spider and a scorpion.

The animal is known as a vinegaroon but is also referred to as the whip scorpion. According to the Big Bend Facebook page, these critters surface during the summer looking for "food and love."

While the image garnered a lot of attention on Instagram, it originated from The Big Bend National Park Facebook page. The national park posted, "Vinegaroons are about 3 inches long and relatively benign unless you happen to annoy them. They can pinch with their heavy mouthparts (pedipalps) and shoot a well-aimed spray of 85% acetic acid (vinegar) from the base of their ‘whip’ to protect themselves."

Acid-shooting 'spider-scorpion'

The vinegaroon is named for its ability to shoot acidic vinegar from its whip

After explaining that vinegaroons hunt scorpions (among other prey), the post explains, "Most commonly seen in the desert, this vinegaroon was taking a stroll around the Chisos Basin campground. If you're lucky enough to see one, look closely. If it's a female, she may be carrying her hatchlings on her back."

The National Park Service wrote on Instagram that the name "vinegaroon" comes from the animal’s ability to shoot acidic vinegar from its tail.

Vinegaroons are not venomous, according to the University of Florida.

While many users on Instagram appreciated the animal for its unique features, others simply appeared shocked by it.

One user commented, "…and this is supposed to make me want to visit that park?"

Read more on FOX News

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter