Active shooter “neutralized” at NAS Corpus Christi: officials

Officials say an active shooter has been “neutralized” at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

Naval Security Forces at NAS Corpus Christi responded to an active shooter around 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

According to a message on the official NAS Corpus Christi Facebook page, the active shooter was reported in the vicinity of the North Gate.

NAS Corpus Christi was placed on lockdown status. Everyone was advised to get away from the North Gate and remain indoors away from windows.

Around 7:30 a.m., officials said the shooter had been "neutralized".

All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene. The base remains on lockdown.

Advertisement

Officials have not said if there are any injuries.

NCIS and local law enforcement are on scene.

The station had a similar lockdown last December. In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the Corpus Christi station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This story was reported from Houston. The Associate Press contributed to this report.