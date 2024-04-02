Actress Angie Harmon's dog shot, killed by Instacart driver

article

Angie Harmon says an Instacart delivery driver shot and killed her dog outside her home over the weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina.

FOX Television Stations reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for comment.

The actor and former "Law & Order star wrote on Instagram Monday that a man delivering groceries for Instacart exited his car and shot their pet, Ollie.

"This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver. He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog, Harmon wrote on her Instagram page. Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed "self defense". He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn."

WSOC-TV in Charlotte reported that police confirmed some of Harmon's story, sharing that the delivery driver told officers at the scene of the incident that the dog attacked him while he was at the home delivering goods and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, killing the animal.

Police told the news outlet that no criminal charges have been filed in the incident.

Harmon also claimed in the social media post that the Instacart driver was apathetic after the shooting.

"He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did."

USA Today reported that Instacart suspended the driver, and the company contacted Harmon and is cooperating with police on their investigation.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.









