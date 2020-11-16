ADOT: Vehicle fire prompts closure of northbound I-17

article

A portion of the I-17 is closed north of Phoenix, according to officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation.

In a tweet made to their verified Twitter page, ADOT officials say all northbound lanes of I-17 are closed at Sunset Point due to a car fire near milepost 252. There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.

Northbound traffic are required to leave the freeway at sunset point, where they can then immediately re-enter the freeway. I-17's southbound lanes are not affected.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.