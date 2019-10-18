ADOT weekend freeway closures include I-10, Loops 101 and 202

Crews from the Arizona Department of Transportation will be working on several areas of the Valley this weekend, causing some freeways to be completely shut down.

Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed between 35th and 67th avenues in west Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21) for work on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Both I-17 ramps to westbound I-10 at the “Stack” interchange will be closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 27th Avenue will be closed. Expect heavy traffic and delays. DETOUR: Alternate routes include westbound and southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) west of I-17 in the West Valley. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local detour routes, including westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street. NOTE: Westbound I-10 drivers in the Tucson/Casa Grande region with no plans to stop in Phoenix can avoid the closure by detouring on westbound I-8 in Casa Grande to northbound State Route 85 to reach westbound I-10 in Buckeye.

Westbound Loop 202 (Santan and South Mountain freeways) will be closed between Kyrene Road and I-10 in Chandler from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 19) for freeway construction. Westbound Loop 202 will also be closed between I-10 and 40th Street in Ahwatukee from 4 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21). The closure includes both westbound Loop 202 ramps to I-10. DETOUR: Alternate routes include westbound Chandler Boulevard. East Valley drivers who normally use westbound Loop 202 can consider using westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe to connect with I-10.

Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) will be closed between Shea Boulevard and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 19) for pavement sealing project. Expect heavy traffic and delays approaching the closure. DETOUR: Traffic can detour on southbound Hayden Road. Alternate freeway routes include State Route 51 or I-17. Note: Crews will be prepared to reopen sections of southbound Loop 101 as the work progresses Saturday.

Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) will be closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and Shea Boulevard from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 20) for pavement sealing project. Both Loop 202 ramps to northbound Loop 101 will be closed. Expect heavy traffic and delays approaching the closure. DETOUR: Traffic can detour on northbound Scottsdale Road. Alternate freeway routes include State Route 51 or I-17. NOTE: Crews will be prepared to reopen sections of northbound Loop 101 as the work progresses Sunday.

Interstate 17 will be closed in both directions at Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 19) for interchange reconstruction. Expect heavy traffic and delays. DETOUR: Traffic will detour along the off-and on-ramps at Happy Valley Road. Alternate routes include 19th Avenue.