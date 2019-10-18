ADOT weekend freeway closures include I-10, Loops 101 and 202
PHOENIX - Crews from the Arizona Department of Transportation will be working on several areas of the Valley this weekend, causing some freeways to be completely shut down.
- Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed between 35th and 67th avenues in west Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21) for work on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Both I-17 ramps to westbound I-10 at the “Stack” interchange will be closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 27th Avenue will be closed. Expect heavy traffic and delays. DETOUR: Alternate routes include westbound and southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) west of I-17 in the West Valley. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local detour routes, including westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street. NOTE: Westbound I-10 drivers in the Tucson/Casa Grande region with no plans to stop in Phoenix can avoid the closure by detouring on westbound I-8 in Casa Grande to northbound State Route 85 to reach westbound I-10 in Buckeye.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan and South Mountain freeways) will be closed between Kyrene Road and I-10 in Chandler from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 19) for freeway construction. Westbound Loop 202 will also be closed between I-10 and 40th Street in Ahwatukee from 4 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21). The closure includes both westbound Loop 202 ramps to I-10. DETOUR: Alternate routes include westbound Chandler Boulevard. East Valley drivers who normally use westbound Loop 202 can consider using westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe to connect with I-10.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) will be closed between Shea Boulevard and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 19) for pavement sealing project. Expect heavy traffic and delays approaching the closure. DETOUR: Traffic can detour on southbound Hayden Road. Alternate freeway routes include State Route 51 or I-17. Note: Crews will be prepared to reopen sections of southbound Loop 101 as the work progresses Saturday.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) will be closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and Shea Boulevard from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 20) for pavement sealing project. Both Loop 202 ramps to northbound Loop 101 will be closed. Expect heavy traffic and delays approaching the closure. DETOUR: Traffic can detour on northbound Scottsdale Road. Alternate freeway routes include State Route 51 or I-17. NOTE: Crews will be prepared to reopen sections of northbound Loop 101 as the work progresses Sunday.
- Interstate 17 will be closed in both directions at Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 19) for interchange reconstruction. Expect heavy traffic and delays. DETOUR: Traffic will detour along the off-and on-ramps at Happy Valley Road. Alternate routes include 19th Avenue.
- Chandler Boulevard will be closed in both directions at Loop 101 (Price Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 19) for bridge work as part of freeway widening project. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes. Chandler Boulevard traffic approaching Loop 101 can detour on freeway frontage roads to nearby open cross streets. NOTE: The Loop 101 northbound on-ramp from Chandler Boulevard will be closed overnights from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday and from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21).