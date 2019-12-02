Alanis Morissette bringing 'Jagged Little Pill' anniversary tour to Phoenix

article

Grammy-award winning singer Alanis Morissette will be coming to Phoenix in 2020 as part of a 31-city U.S. tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album "Jagged Little Pill."

Morissette, alongside Garbage and Liz Phair, will play at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on June 10, 2020. Morissette teased news of the anniversary tour on Twitter over the weekend.

Presales for tickets go on sale on Tuesday, December 10 at 11 a.m.

Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, December 13 at 11 a.m.

For more ticket information, visit livenation.com.