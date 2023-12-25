Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (Dec. 25-31)
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for Dec. 25-31.
This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.
Click here for our interactive map.
To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.
December 25
- I-17 and Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix - A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a drive-by shooting, police said. The suspect remains on the loose.
- 17th and Sheridan Streets, Phoenix - A man was shot during an altercation with a suspect, police said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
- 59th and Missouri Avenues, Glendale - Crews battled a fire at a fast food restaurant. The restaurant suffered significant damage, Glendale Fire said. Three employees who were working inside the restaurant at the time of the fire were not hurt.