1 killed, another injured in Avondale shooting, PD says

A man is dead and another was injured in an Avondale shooting early Saturday morning, police said.

At around 4 a.m. on Dec. 30, officers responded to reports of a shooting near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road. When they got there, they found two people who had been shot.

One victim died at the hospital and the other remains at the hospital and is stable. They haven't been identified.

Detectives are working to learn more about what happened.

No more information is available.

Map of where the shooting happened: