Man hospitalized following shooting in Phoenix: PD

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries on Christmas Day.

According to a brief statement, police officers responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Baseline Road at around 4:00 p.m. for a shooting call, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound in his vehicle.

"He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Details about what led up to the incident are still part of the ongoing investigation," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say the suspect or suspects in this case remain outstanding, but police did not release any details surrounding the suspects.

Anyone with information should call Phoenix Police.

