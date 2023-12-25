Man arrested following Phoenix crash that seriously injured a child

Phoenix Police officials say they have made an arrest in connection with a crash on Christmas Day that left a juvenile with serious injuries.

According to a statement released on the night of Dec. 25, officers responded at around 11:23 a.m. to a collision call involving two trucks and a car, in the area of 35th Avenue and McDowell Road.

"The car was occupied by two adults and three juveniles. One of the juveniles was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The rest of the occupants in the car were transported to the hospital as a precaution," read a portion of the statement.

The suspect in the case, identified by Phoenix Police officials as 31-year-old Kenneth Lane, was the driver of one of the trucks involved. Investigators say officers on scene noticed signs of impairment from Lane, and placed him under arrest.

"Early information indicates Lane was driving north on 35th Avenue when he ran the red light at McDowell Road. Lane collided into the rear of a car and then collided into a truck. Both car and truck were stopped at the red light facing north," read a portion of the statement.

Police officials said the driver of the other truck was not injured, and remained at the scene. They also say a search warrant was obtained to collect Lane's blood for analysis. Results for such analysis are pending.

Lane, according to officials, is accused of aggravated assault and endangerment.

