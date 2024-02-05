Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (Feb. 5-11)

Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for Feb. 5-11.

This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.

February 5

  • 27th Street and Broadway Road, Phoenix - Crews battled a fire at a small, vacant home, Phoenix Fire said.