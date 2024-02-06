Man dead after being found shot inside crashed van in Phoenix: police

A man is dead after police say he was found shot inside a crashed van east of downtown Phoenix.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 5 near 23rd and Fillmore Streets. When the officers got to the scene, they found a van that had crashed into an electrical pole and knocked down power lines.

"When they arrived, officers found the vehicle into the pole and were unable to reach the driver due to the live power lines around the collision," Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

Crews from APS responded to deactivate the power lines. Firefighters were then able to reach the driver, 44-year-old Erik Lagunas, but he was pronounced dead.

Police say several shell casings were found at the scene, and a man believed to be involved in the shooting was detained, but he has since been released.

Power was shut down for several hours in the area, but it has since been restored.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the incident happened



