Small plane crash lands in Goodyear neighborhood after engine loses power, FD says

A small plane quickly losing oil pressure and eventually losing engine power made an emergency landing in a Goodyear neighborhood on Saturday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 10, Goodyear Firefighters responded to the area of Dystart Road and I-10 for reports of a plane crash landing in a neighborhood.

"A Cessna 172 P, carrying two people departed from Glendale Airport and began losing oil pressure soon after departure. The pilot attempted to make an emergency landing at the Phoenix Goodyear Airport when the engine lost power and had to put the aircraft down onto a residential street," Goodyear Fire said.

As the plane was landing, it reportedly struck a tree, mailbox and car before stopping in the middle of the street.

It was discovered that the plane had leaked five gallons of fuel.

No one was injured, Goodyear Fire said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA.