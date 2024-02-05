PD: Teen dies from overdose after being found unresponsive at Phoenix gas station; suspect arrested

Phoenix Police say a teen girl died from an overdose after being found unresponsive at a gas station early in the morning on Monday, Feb. 5, and a man was arrested in connection.

At around 3:15 a.m. near 27th and Northern avenues, police officers responded to a gas station for a welfare check. When they got there, they found 17-year-old Morning Gorman unresponsive inside a car with a man and two underage girls.

Gorman was taken to the hospital where she died.

"Detectives learned the man, later identified as 48-year-old Richmond Sam, picked up the females at a nearby park the day before and gave the females drugs to use throughout the evening. The females later noticed Gorman became unresponsive while they were at a gas station and they called out for help," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

Sam allegedly admitted to investigators that he did give the three girls drugs.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of manslaughter, child abuse and providing drugs to a minor.

The investigation into this case continues.

No more information is available.

