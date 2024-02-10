Phoenix toddler fighting for her life after being pulled from the bathtub

A toddler in Phoenix was pulled from a bathtub after the fire department says she was left alone for an unknown amount of time on Saturday.

Phoenix Firefighters responded to the area of 19th and Southern avenues for reports of a drowning inside an apartment complex on Feb. 10.

When fire crews got there, they found Phoenix Police officers giving CPR to an unresponsive 2-year-old girl.

The girl was taken to the hospital and is listed in extremely critical condition.

No more information is available.

