Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (March 25-31)
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for March 25-31.
This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.
Click here for our interactive map.
To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.
March 25
- 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, Phoenix - Four people are out of their homes after a fire broke out at an apartment complex. No injuries were reported.
- Loop 202 Red Mountain and Priest Drive, Tempe - Four people were hurt and one person was killed following a two-car crash along the eastbound lanes of the Red Mountain Freeway.