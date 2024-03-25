Expand / Collapse search

Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (March 25-31)

By
Published  March 25, 2024 7:11am MST
Neighborhood Alerts
FOX 10 Phoenix

Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for March 25-31.

This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.

Click here for our interactive map.

To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.

March 25