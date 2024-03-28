Man arrested in deadly stabbing at Scottsdale mobile home park

A man accused of stabbing his longtime roommate during an argument at a Scottsdale mobile home has been arrested.

Scottsdale Police say officers responded just before 4:30 p.m. on March 27 to Riviera Mobile Home Park near McKellips and Hayden Roads after someone called 911. When officers got to the scene, they found 69-year-old David Ricks with knife wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators say Ricks' roommate, 76-year-old Timothy Grant, told police that the stabbing happened during a fight that escalated from an argument.

Timothy Grant

"The two have been roommates for over 10 years," police said. "This was an isolated incident that occurred inside their residence."

Grant was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of manslaughter.

