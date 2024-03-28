Interstate 17 closed near Loop 303 for fatal rollover crash in Phoenix

Southbound Interstate 17 was closed early in the afternoon on Thursday due to a rollover crash near the Loop 303 junction in north Phoenix.

Authorities said the crash turned fatal shortly before 3:00 p.m.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, a vehicle struck the center barrier causing it to rollover and spread debris to multiple lanes.

Two people involved in the crash were said to have life-threatening injuries, according to Bart Graves of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The HOV lane was reopened shortly after.