Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (Nov. 20-26)
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for Nov. 20-26.
This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.
Click here for our interactive map.
To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.
November 20
- Broadway Road and Valencia, Mesa - A man was hurt after he was reportedly shot at by another driver while inside his vehicle. The man told police he returned fire at the suspect.
- Interstate 17 and Thomas Road, Phoenix - A suspect is "down" and no officers are hurt following a shooting involving Phoenix Police.