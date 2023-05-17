Ali Osman shooting: Officers won't be charged in man's death

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will not charge officers in connection to a police shooting that left a man dead.

Ali Osman was shot by Phoenix Police last September near 19th and Glendale Avenues.

Body-camera footage showed Osman throwing rocks at the officers, who told him to stop before they opened fire, killing Osman.

The attorney for Osman's family acknowledges what Osman did was wrong, but says the officers had many other less-than-lethal options to stop Osman.

After the shooting, Osman's family filed an $85 million notice of claim, accusing the Phoenix Police Department of excessive force.

Area where the shooting happened: