Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Lake Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SUN 2:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM MDT until MON 6:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 5:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Alleged drunk driver crashes into lake & kills wife; Chick-fil-A to make changes to chicken | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  March 23, 2024 7:47pm MST
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tonight's top stories include the report of an alleged drunk driver veering into a lake and ultimately killing his wife who was in the car. Another top story is Chick-fil-A announcing it'll be making a change to its chicken.

PD: Drunk driver veers into Goodyear lake, killing his wife

A man is accused of manslaughter after police say he was driving drunk and crashed his car into a Goodyear neighborhood's lake on Friday night. His wife didn't survive the crash.

2. Tom Horne recruited Scottsdale woman to sue Phoenix school district over dual-language program

Tom Horne recruited Scottsdale woman to sue Phoenix school district over dual-language program

The lawyer handling the lawsuit is Carmen Horne, who is Tom Horne's wife.

3. Chick-fil-A set to make changes to its famous chicken

Chick-fil-A set to make changes to its famous chicken

Chick-fil-A hasn't given a timeline yet for them the change to their chicken will roll out.

4. North Scottsdale police shooting: Witnesses describe terrifying moments

North Scottsdale police shooting: Witnesses describe terrifying moments

People who were near a North Scottsdale intersection when a police shootout happened are telling their story of what they saw during the harrowing moments.

5. Suspect wounded in Chandler police shooting during domestic violence investigation

Suspect wounded in Chandler police shooting during domestic violence investigation

A domestic violence investigation in Chandler turned into the suspect being shot by officers late Friday night.