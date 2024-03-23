Alleged drunk driver crashes into lake & kills wife; Chick-fil-A to make changes to chicken | Nightly Roundup

Tonight's top stories include the report of an alleged drunk driver veering into a lake and ultimately killing his wife who was in the car. Another top story is Chick-fil-A announcing it'll be making a change to its chicken.
1. PD: Drunk driver veers into Goodyear lake, killing his wife
A man is accused of manslaughter after police say he was driving drunk and crashed his car into a Goodyear neighborhood's lake on Friday night. His wife didn't survive the crash.
2. Tom Horne recruited Scottsdale woman to sue Phoenix school district over dual-language program
The lawyer handling the lawsuit is Carmen Horne, who is Tom Horne's wife.
3. Chick-fil-A set to make changes to its famous chicken
Chick-fil-A hasn't given a timeline yet for them the change to their chicken will roll out.
4. North Scottsdale police shooting: Witnesses describe terrifying moments
People who were near a North Scottsdale intersection when a police shootout happened are telling their story of what they saw during the harrowing moments.
5. Suspect wounded in Chandler police shooting during domestic violence investigation
A domestic violence investigation in Chandler turned into the suspect being shot by officers late Friday night.