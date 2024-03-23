Alleged drunk driver crashes into lake & kills wife; Chick-fil-A to make changes to chicken | Nightly Roundup

Tonight's top stories include the report of an alleged drunk driver veering into a lake and ultimately killing his wife who was in the car. Another top story is Chick-fil-A announcing it'll be making a change to its chicken.

1. PD: Drunk driver veers into Goodyear lake, killing his wife

2. Tom Horne recruited Scottsdale woman to sue Phoenix school district over dual-language program

3. Chick-fil-A set to make changes to its famous chicken

4. North Scottsdale police shooting: Witnesses describe terrifying moments

5. Suspect wounded in Chandler police shooting during domestic violence investigation