Amazon warehouse evacuated in Phoenix due to hazmat fire

Firefighters are at the scene of a chemical leak and fire at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, smoke is coming from a trailer that contains chemicals at the warehouse located near 75th Avenue and Van Buren.

The warehouse has been evacuated along with nearby businesses, including a Home Depot and Denny's restaurant.

A shelter-in-place has been put into effect for a nearby apartment complex.

The chemical that is leaking has not been identified.

