Amber Guyger found guilty of murder in fatal shooting of Botham Jean

A jury said a former Dallas police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man in his apartment was guilty of murder.

Jurors deliberated for several hours Monday afternoon before pausing just after 5 p.m. They resumed deliberations at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Within minutes, the jury asked two questions: one about the castle doctrine (better known as a 'stand your ground' law) and manslaughter.

In closing arguments, prosecutors said Guyger intended to kill Jean and never considered more reasonable options. Her attorneys argued she was acting in self-defense based on the facts as she believed them at the time.

Guyger testified last week she mistook Jean's apartment for her own after a long shift and that she believed he was an intruder. The 31-year-old Guyger has said she feared for her life.

Prosecutors said it's absurd to suggest Guyger didn't know she was in the wrong apartment.

Murder carries a sentence of five to 99 years. Manslaughter carries a sentence of two to 20 years.

Advertisement

Dallas faith leaders on Monday called on people to react to whatever the verdict is peacefully and "Be like Bo."