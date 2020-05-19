American Red Cross urges blood donors to donate amid pandemic

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, there has been a blood shortage nationwide, and with elective surgeries starting back up in Arizona, the American Red Cross needs more donors.

Everyday patients need blood and are relying on organizations like the Red Cross in order to survive. Now, they are hosting a blood drive by appointment only in Avondale.

"This is just a time for people to come out, roll up their sleeves and donate blood to save up to three lives," says Colin Williams with Red Cross.

But, that mission will be impossible to fulfill without more donations.

The pandemic has made recieving blood donations a challenge. The biggest need right now is a larger supply for valley hospitals.

For more on the on blood drive, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage.html