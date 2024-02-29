Arizona AG announces ESA program indictments

Five people have been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly engaging in fraud in connection to the state's Empower Scholarship Accounts program, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced.

Dolores Lashay Sweet, Dorrian Lamarr Jones, Jennifer Lopez, Jadakah Celeste Johnson, and Raymond Lamont Johnson, Jr. are accused of fraud, conspiracy, computer tampering, illegally conducting an enterprise, money laundering and forgery.

"Defendants approved ESA applications for minor students, both real and fictitious, and admitted them into the program by using false, forged or fraudulent documentation (i.e. fake birth certificates, and falsified special education evaluations)," Mayes' office said in a news release. "They then awarded those students' accounts ESA funds, and approved expenses for reimbursement or funds for distribution on behalf of those students for their own benefit. The indictments filed this week in Maricopa County Superior Court alleges that the goal of the conspiracy was for defendants to obtain funds and/or property from the ESA program for personal use."

Sweet, Jones and Lopez are ex-employees of the Arizona Department of Education. Jadakah and Raymond Johnson are Sweet's children.