Arizona airman dead in North Dakota base shooting; no suspects sought

No suspects are being sought in a shooting that left two airmen dead at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, the military said Tuesday.

“The two fatalities were the only ones involved in the incident,” base spokeswoman Lea Greene told The Associated Press.

The victims have been identified as Natasha Aposhian, an Arizona native, and 20-year-old Julian Torres of Texas.

Aposhian's family told FOX 10 that she was a victim of domestic violence.

The family released a statement regarding her death:

"We’re torn apart by the loss of our daughter to a senseless act of domestic violence. Natasha had recently joined the Air Force and was just starting to embark on a career serving her country. It’s a tragedy she won’t get to fulfill her hopes and dreams. We ask that you pray for her, our family and the countless victims of these crimes," the statement reads.

Base Spokeswoman Lea Greenewould not comment on whether investigators believe the Monday morning shooting was an apparent murder-suicide.

“The investigation could take weeks, if not months,” she said

Medical teams are providing disaster mental health services to help people who are affected, the base said.

The airmen were members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. Greene said the shooting occurred at a dormitory on base for single enlisted airmen early in their military careers.

The base specializes in unmanned aircraft operations and is located about 15 miles west of Grand Forks. The base is home to about 1,600 military members and 900 civilian employees.