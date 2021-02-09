Arizona dog rescued after being shot with pellets dozens of times

The Arizona Husky Rescue is looking for answers after taking in a stray dog from Casa Grande that was shot with pellets several dozen times.

Ripley is a one-year-old husky who was surrendered to the rescue by Pinal County Animal Shelter as an injured stray. When he was first taken in by the husky rescue, officials found injuries consistent with what appeared to be birdshot from a shotgun or BB pellets.

Luckily, Ripley hasn't experienced internal bleeding, but he still has a large amount of pellets in his body - there are more than a dozen pellets in his head and lip alone.

Officials with the rescue say the husky was likely tied up before he was shot so he wouldn't escape.

He will be staying with a foster family while rescuers work to facilitate his medical care, but the nonprofit still needs money to pay for the expenses.

If you'd like to donate and help Ripley, visit their website: https://azhuskyrescue.com/donate/

