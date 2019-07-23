Arizona awarded $90 million US grant to expand Interstate 17

PHOENIX (AP) -- State officials say Arizona has won a $90 million federal highway grant to help expand and improve Interstate 17 north of Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the grant awarded by the Federal Highway Administration will be used as part of an estimated $320 million project to add lanes along 23 miles (37 kilometers) of I-17.

Construction is to begin by 2021 and be completed in 2023.

The improvements to I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point are among Arizona's transportation priorities. The area regularly experiences heavy congestion because of crashes, disabled vehicles and increased traffic on the weekends.

The interstate is the main highway connecting Phoenix with Flagstaff and the rest of northern Arizona.

