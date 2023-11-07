Arizona company helping breast cancer survivors feel like themselves again

According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, someone is diagnosed with the disease every 14 seconds, making it the most common cancer worldwide.

The good news is that in the United States, there are more than four million survivors. For survivors and those battling the disease, surgeries and mastectomies can take their toll, but a company in Phoenix is trying to make a difference.

"There’s so many beautiful things like that can be done to make you feel beautiful, after something that feels so dark." said Amanda Rael.

The idea behind breast reconstruction tattoos is to make women feel whole again. It might be something that most people won’t ever see, but a bit of permanent ink can make a permanent difference, boosting self-confidence and overall happiness.

"I just felt like it was a calling," said Seann Cook.

Cook, who works as a medical tattoo artist at Beauty Edit, travels between Oregon and Arizona, tattooing areolas back onto women’s bodies. According to the Cleveland Clinic, Areola (plural Areolae) is the circular darker-colored area surrounding a person's nipple.

Cook's work is highly sought after, and she squeezes in 21 tattoos just this week.

"So, everybody gets a custom color," said Cook. "In this book, I have a range, and I see what their eyes are drawn to, but I go by their skin tone too, and I can recommend things."

Cook partners with Southwest Breast and Aesthetics, who perform hundreds of reconstruction surgeries every year.

"This is the final step of my journey," said Rael. "It’s so special. It’s so special."

After her mother passed away, Rael decided to undergo a medical procedure on her breast as a preventative measure.

"Breast cancer has always been part of my life somehow," said Rael. "I was five when she was first diagnosed, and she passed away when I was 14. So for myself, I decided to take my health into my own hands because I felt like she didn’t get that chance. If she was here, she would be holding my hand through it all."

Rael seems satisfied with the results.

"It makes you feel beautiful. I feel so good," said Rael. "I feel grateful. I haven’t felt like this in a while. I have two daughters, so I am doing this for them and showing them to advocate for themselves, and take care of their bodies."