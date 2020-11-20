Arizona Department of Corrections employees fired following excessive force investigation

Two state prison employees have been fired following an investigation into alleged excessive force at a Buckeye prison, FOX 10 has learned.

Video from Lewis Prison shows a supervisor and correctional administrator removing an inmate from his cell and walking him over to a wall.

The inmate is then pinned against the wall for several seconds before being thrown to the ground by one of the employees. The inmate is then held on the ground before being walked out a door.

The incident happened in July.

Both employees in the video have been fired and assault charges against the supervisor have been filed to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

