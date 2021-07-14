Expand / Collapse search
Arizona DPS detective unexpectedly dies in his sleep

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
benjamin kjellstrom article

Det. Benjamin Kjellstrom (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of its detectives.

DPS says Detective Benjamin Kjellstrom unexpectedly died at home in his sleep on July 10.

Kjellstrom started his career with DPS as a trooper in 2012 and was most recently a member of the Gila County Targeting Unit in the criminal investigations division.

Kjellstrom is survived by his wife, two children, parents, and sister.

"Our thoughts are with the Kjellstrom family at this incredibly difficult time," DPS said on Wednesday. "Thank you, Detective Kjellstrom, for your service and commitment to the State of Arizona. You will be deeply missed."

Rest in peace, Det. Kjellstrom, and thank you for your service.

