Yuma Police: 2 children drown in backyard swimming pool

Yuma Police say two children have drowned in a backyard swimming pool.

Police Lt. Robert Conley said the children were pronounced dead at a hospital Tuesday evening after officers responding to a reported drowning found the children unresponsive and performed life-saving measures.

The victims have been identified as brothers, ages 1 and 2, Sgt. Lori Franklin said on July 14.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 928-373-4700 or 928-78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

