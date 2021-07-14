Yuma Police: 2 children drown in backyard swimming pool
article
YUMA, Ariz. - Yuma Police say two children have drowned in a backyard swimming pool.
Police Lt. Robert Conley said the children were pronounced dead at a hospital Tuesday evening after officers responding to a reported drowning found the children unresponsive and performed life-saving measures.
The victims have been identified as brothers, ages 1 and 2, Sgt. Lori Franklin said on July 14.
The incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 928-373-4700 or 928-78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
