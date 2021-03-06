Arizona DPS: SUV driver intentionally hit trooper with car in north Phoenix, suspect shot

An Arizona Dept. of Public Safety trooper has been hospitalized after he was intentionally hit by an SUV, officials said on March 6.

The trooper had been trying to pull over a grey sedan as it was exiting the Interstate 17 near Cactus Road at 3 AM on Saturday. The car had been speeding at more than 100 miles per hour, officials say.

The driver reportedly took off and ran through a traffic light at high speed until they lost control and spun out, officials say. The suspect then got out of the car and ran away.

As the DPS trooper was chasing that suspect on foot, another driver in a Chevy Tahoe hit the trooper.

The speeding suspect then jumped into the SUV before it drove away.

"In fear for his life, the trooper fired his duty weapon at the driver of the Tahoe as it fled eastbound on Cactus," DPS officials wrote in a statement.

Phoenix Police officers later found the Tahoe near 21st Avenue and Larkspur. One suspect, identified as a female in her late teens, was taken into custody with serious injuries sustained from being shot by the trooper.

The speeding driver of the sedan has not been found.

The trooper was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

The Cactus Road exit of the I-17 northbound will be closed for several hours while officers investigate.

