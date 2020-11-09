Arizona education and health officials held news conference amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Arizona Superintendent for Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman held a news conference on the afternoon of Nov. 9 with Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ.

The news conference took place amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Arizona in recent weeks. On Nov. 9, state health officials report 259,699 cases of COVID-19 statewide, but in the days prior, the number of new cases was above 1,000.

With the increase in new COVID-19 cases, FOX 10 has reported that some schools have returned to a hybrid or virtual model of learning. Education advocates have called for a statewide school safety plan to be implemented.

"I think that if the Governor heard stories directly from educators, and directly from parents and students, it will help him understand how dire the situation is in different districts across the state, and potentially how bad it can be entirely across the state," said Arizona Education Association President Joe Thomas, in an interview with FOX 10 on Oct. 30.

